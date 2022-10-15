What Not To Tell Someone Who Is Dealing With Mental Health Crisis?

It can be hard to know how to deal with a loved one that is going through a mental health crisis. Especially if you have never had any training to handle such situations. The fear of unknowingly saying something that makes the situation worse is real. No matter how good your intentions are, one wrong statement can do more harm than you can imagine. It can push someone to close themselves off even more or attach a stigma to their situation. Being mindful of your words can work wonders in such situations. Here are 6 things you should never say to someone:

“Things Can Be Much Worse”

People with mental illnesses, like depression and anxiety, often have no trigger at all. It is not one situation leading them to where they are. Comparing their problems with others, you can make them feel like you are belittling their experiences and feelings. It can also make them feel guilty for having a hard time. The idea is to comfort someone, not make them feel worse about their situation. Yes, things can be much worse, but they could have been much better too.

“Just Snap Out Of It”

Saying these dismissive words can make someone feel that mental illnesses are meant to be ignored, endured, or suffered in silence. None of which is going to help them. Do not ask them to “cheer up” or “let it go” either. Mental health issues cannot be “snapped out of”. Neither can they be turned off with a flick of a switch.

“Therapy Is For The Weak”

If someone you know wants to seek therapy to get better, encourage them by showing your support. Such a statement can not only make them feel belittled but can attach a negative stigma against seeking help. Just like people with physical illnesses visit a healthcare practitioner, anyone having a mental health crisis must seek help too.

“All You Need To Do Is Find Something To Do”

Distraction never works, not even temporarily. It might give that illusion for a short while. The idea is to get to the root of the problem and not ignore it. Bottling up such emotions can make the entire situation worse. Remember, ignoring an issue is not going to make it go away.

“Stop Focusing On The Bad Stuff”

Never tell anyone to look at the brighter side while ignoring everything that’s going wrong. No matter how well-meaning it was. The person might end up feeling even worse about themselves and their situation. They can even take it as a sign of yet another failure. Besides, someone with a serious mental illness is not focusing on the “bad stuff” on purpose.

“Everyone Has Struggles”

Of course, everyone thinks their situation is the worst. But there is no need for this kind of comparison when trying to be empathetic. This can make the person withdraw and hide their problems. You don’t want to push them into a corner where they feel they do not have any support system.

