What we Can Learn From Japanese When it Comes to Healthy Food Habits

Lifestyle changes have impacted a major section of society with some devastating health conditions. Longer working hours and no physical activity have led to a lot of problems for us. People end up eating large amounts of unhealthy food and suffer from obesity and high blood pressure. Healthy eating habits, on the other hand, may have a profound impact on people. And if nothing else, we could learn a bit from the people of Japan about eating habits.

Eating food slowly and in small amounts:

Chewing food properly is interrelated with strong digestive health. Very often people tend to consume food in haste which impacts their digestive system. It thus leads to poor health. Eating slowly and in smaller amounts should be learned from Japanese people who use chopsticks to eat food. This way, they can eat small quantities of food.

Having a balanced diet

The Japanese love a wholesome meal comprising all the essential nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. No doubt, their average life expectancy is high. 81 in the case of men and 87 in women.

Eating sweets on rare occasions

Japanese people have control over their sugar cravings. They consume desserts or sweets on rare occasions only. Also, their desserts contain ingredients like rice and red bean.

Traditional cooking procedures

Apart from healthy and nutritious food, the Japanese also focus a lot on cooking methods. They prefer cooking the vegetables very quickly. This is done to ensure that the vegetables remain nutritious. The practices range from steaming, stewing and grilling. Besides that, they also keep in mind to keep the quantity of oil minimum.

Eating rice without butter or salt

Japanese eat rice regularly and they consume it without adding butter or salt thus removing the root cause of fats. Thus, they fulfil the carbohydrate requirement of their body and also stay slim and fit.

Skipping breakfast? Never!!!

Japanese never compromise on their breakfast. According to them, breakfast is the source of energy for the whole day.

