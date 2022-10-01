What Will Happen To Floral Tributes Left By Public For Queen Elizabeth II?

Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022. She was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Philip on September 19. Thousands of people paid floral tributes across London and left behind bouquets and left messages for the queen and the royal family. But what happened to those after the funeral? Read further to know. The work has begun on Monday to remove the flowers which were left in honour of the late Queen at Green Park and Hyde Park, according to the charitable organisation named The Royal Parks.

The charitable organisation shared an update on Instagram. They added a slew of photos of volunteers working rigorously to clear the parks. In the long caption, they mentioned that a pair of shire horses, Heath and Nobby, have assisted them in moving the tributes to the Leaf Pen in Kensington Garden where they will be blended with leaf litter and other green waste before turning into mulch.

The volunteers have separated the remaining cellophane wrappings, elastic bands, and artefacts to ensure that only organic material is composted.

The organisation also stated the compost will be used to improve the soil of London’s Royal Parks and the floral displays outside Buckingham Palace.

They also shared that any cards, artefacts and small teddy bears left along with the flowers will be carefully stored at a location within the charity. “Ahead of agreeing a final use for these items with partners in due course,” it read.

In a sustainable move, the charity said that the waste plastic will be sent to a material recovery facility which separates the material that can be recycled.

Earlier, as per Queen Elizabeth II’s death certificate, she died of “old age” at 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8 at Balmoral Castle estate.

