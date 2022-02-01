What Women Search on Internet? No Points For Guessing

India had over 749 million Internet users in 2020, with the total expected to reach 1.5 billion by 2040, as per a Statista analysis. The majority of users access the Internet through their mobile devices. At the very same time, the number of women who have access to the Internet is much less in comparison to men in the country. And, this is especially in rural India. But there is some good news. The percentage of women users have seen an increase in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2021.

According to a report, approximately 43-45% out of a total 825 million users in Q4 of FY21 were women comparably to the 40% recorded in the previous years. But have you ever given a thought that what may be on the search history of women internet users? Well, the latest report suggests that 75% of women lie in the bracket of 15-34 years. 31% of teens look for diets and other strategies to remain fit. And, 17% search on topics related to sex, depression and drugs.

Apart from this, one of the most searched results by women were relationships. According to the survey, most of them search for things linked to relationships. They look for advice related to how to deal with heartbreaks.

There were also career-related searches. Women are more likely than men to seek information about careers and school. A few were primarily interested in higher education courses and institutions where they can study.

Another thing that tops the stats is fashion and beauty. It should come as no surprise that girls are three times more interested in fashion than boys. Girls buy clothing from online stores because they are at ease with all sizes and quantities.

