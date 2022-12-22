What You Need to Know About Omicron BF.7 Strain

The highly infectious Omicron virus subvariant, BF.7, which is behind the recent Covid-19 spike in China, has now been detected in India. So far, 3 cases, 2 from Gujarat and 1 in Odisha, have been verified by the health ministry.

The new variant is known to spread quickly and has a shorter incubation period. According to media reports, the virus may infect nearly 60 per cent of China’s population in the coming month. Pictures and videos surfacing from China serve as horrifying reminders of the first wave of the pandemic. In many Chinese cities, including the capital Beijing, hospitals are reported to be overburdened with Covid-19 cases, with many patients unable to get treatment.

What is BF.7 Strain?

The BF.7 strain is a highly transmissible mutant of the Omicron virus. It was created as a result of a specific mutation called R346T in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. This mutation was also reported in BF.7’s parent variant BA.5. The mutation is linked to SARS-ability CoV-2’s to evade neutralizing antibodies generated by vaccines or other COVID-19 infections.

The risk of illness with this new strain is higher in those who are unvaccinated or have a weak immune system, triggering the elderly citizens, children, pregnant women and people suffering from cancer, diabetes, and heart or kidney problems.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7

Fever

Cough and Cold

Headache and body pain

Sore throat

Runny nose

Vomiting

Exhaustion

Diarrhoea

However, a person with pre-existing medical issues and a weakened immune system are more prone to develop serious symptom from the virus. Some may also suffer from abdominal problems such as stomach pain and loose motions.

Precautions

To prevent infections, one must maintain proper hygiene, wear a mask, wash hands and avoid social gatherings.

People with low immunity should be extra cautious about their health and layer up masks whenever stepping out.

Add immunity booster food items to your diet.

Complete vaccination can be useful in preventing mortality and complications of the virus.

