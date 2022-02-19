What You Should Consider Before Deciding to Get a Pet Dog

There is nothing like coming home from a stressful day at work only to be enthusiastically greeted by your canine friend who wants to cuddle with you. Dogs, or any pet for that matter, are great companions and have been known to reduce stress. During the pandemic, many people gave in to their need for an animal friend, and dog ownership skyrocketed.

If you are planning to add a new canine member to your family, there are some things that need to be kept in mind. We all know that taking care of dogs is not that easy and if you cannot afford the care, it is not advisable to get one. Make sure to keep the following things in mind before you make the decision.

Dogs need company

Walking and playing with your dog or engaging in other activities for at least two hours a day is essential. Moreover, dogs are prone to separation anxiety if left alone for too long and need to have company for the larger part of the day. If it needs to be alone for some time at home, you will have to train your dog gradually for it. Note that some dogs may get trained easier than others.

Advertisement

Long-term commitment

Having a dog is a long-term commitment. A dog’s life expectancy is about 10-15 years on average and during that time they are your responsibility. Having a dog may require you to change your lifestyle and you have to be ready to do that. If you go out a lot, you can either take the dog along or arrange for a dog-sitter in your absence. Also, dogs are money burners, irrespective of breed. Taking care of a dog needs money and you have to be ready to spend

Personality

People usually go for dogs that are physically appealing or cute but pet owners report feeling better about their pets when their behaviour matches their own personality features. Dog owners, for example, were happier when they thought their pets exhibited a level of warmth equivalent to their own.

Socialisation and training needs

It is essential for puppies or rescue dogs to be trained to socialise so that they do not end up being scared, intimidated, or challenged by other people or animals. Introduce them to more people or other animals as pets while young so that they get normalised to strangers. Also, puppies need to be toilet schooled and taught to obey so that one day they can walk without a leash.

Choice of breed

This is a crucial consideration. Some breeds demand three to four hours of daily activity, so they are unlikely to be a good fit if you prefer lazy days in front of the TV or have restricted time owing to job or family obligations. If you live in an area with a lot of animals – or domestic cats – you will need to keep your hunting dogs under strict control. These hereditary traits in dogs cannot be erased, so it’s important to do your research on the many different breeds and choose a dog that will suit your lifestyle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.