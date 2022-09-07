What You Should Know About Oil in A Dog’s Diet

Having a pet is often humorously compared to having a baby by millennials. But taking care of a pet isn’t all fun and games. Taking care of your furry companion’s diet is just one responsibility on your head. While many pet owners feed their dogs the same food as we would eat, that diet isn’t the best for them nutritionally.

A human’s digestive system is way different from a dog’s. Feeding dogs typical human food can lead to diarrhoea, vomiting and other health conditions. Dogs don’t really need carbohydrates but mostly subsist on oils and protein instead. But dogs often don’t get enough high-quality oil for their optimum nutrition.

Adding healthy oils provides dogs with Omega-3, Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids that are beneficial for their health, said Dr Dilip Sonune, a veterinary officer at Wiggles, to the Indian Express. However, before you start adding oils to your dog’s diet there are a few things to keep in mind.

Soybean and corn-based oils can cause allergies in dogs and should be not given to dogs. Additionally, oil from nuts like peanuts can also cause dogs to get the runs. Also, when you are adding oil to your dog’s diet, it doesn’t need to be anything more than drizzling a few drops into their dry food. Finally, it is necessary to consult a veterinarian before adding any ingredient or supplement to your pet’s diet. However, here are four oils that veterinary experts believe are good for dogs.

Fish oils

Fish oils can be either given as pills or can be poured on top of their meal. Fish oil has two crucial Omega-3 fatty acids, namely EPA and DHA. EPA and DHA reduce allergies and provide relief for itchy skin, hot spots and dandruff. It can also improve brain function and also help in developing healthier and shinier skin.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is one of the better solutions to cure digestive issues in dogs. It can also help enhance cognitive function and makes a dog’s breath less stinky. Experts suggest organic, cold-pressed and virgin coconut oil when looking to add coconut oil in a dog’s diet.

Olive oil

For dogs who suffer from a weak immune system, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, olive oil can be an effective remedy. However, stick to 100 percent virgin olive oil and stay away from mixed oils. Olive oil helps keep dogs’ coats moisturized and shiny. It also improves their immune systems. Finally, it can help prevent and treat cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Olive oil is also a good alternative for dogs who aren’t able to digest Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids well.

How to maintain a dog’s diet?

Dog owners should stick to single-ingredient treats like unsalted vegetables and eggs. Calories on a dog’s diet should also be monitored to reduce risk of obesity and heart diseases.

Every dog is different, owners must learn what treats and products are dangerous for their dogs’ health and educate themselves. One of the golden rules is also to avoid feeding pets from your plate. Moreover, dogs must also not be fed table food because it causes digestive problems, encourages unwanted behavior, increases the risk of food toxicity and can lead to weight gain.

