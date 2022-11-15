What's Not To Like About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gorgeous Blue Anarkali Suit At Sonali Bendre Anniversary Celebrations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated actress Sonali Bendre and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl’s wedding anniversary with some close friends. She was looking stunning as always and she charmed her fans in a gorgeous Anarkali suit set at the celebrations.

The Bollywood diva attended the anniversary party with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. She carried a perfect wedding guest look, wearing an Anarkali suit. As the outfit was heavily embroidered, the actress picked minimum accessories, keeping her look elegant.

The Anarkali kurta she wore was in an indigo blue colour shade with heavy brocade patterns in silver, white, blue, turquoise and some other hues. And with its full-length sleeves, the broad neckline looked stunning. The outfit had wide borders on its hemline. Aishwarya paired the kurta with matching blue Churidar pants and a zari dupatta.

Aishwarya completed her look with a pearl necklace, statement ring, classy gold earrings and embellished juttis. She kept her hair open and center-parted and completed her look a glam touch with sleek black eyeliner, berry-toned lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

When it comes to traditional attire, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never disappoints her fans. Before the release of her recent movie, PS-1, the actress wore some gorgeous ethnic pieces during promotional events. Most of those outfits were Anarkali suits.

Starting from the first leg of promotions, the actress wore a red Anarkali suit with intricate work from the splendid collection of Manish Malhotra. She styled her outfit with a simple polki set and kept her hair open.

For other events also, Aishwarya wore Manish Malhotra designs. One of which was a royal blue suit with hand embroidery of a floral aesthetic. She carried a sheer dupatta adorned with minimal handwork. She accessorized her outfit with earrings, bangles, and a blue binder.

For the third look, Aishwarya wore an ivory Anarkali ethnic suit which she paired with a small bindi.

These three looks from PS-1 promotional events were absolutely amazing, and Aishwarya carried each one of them gracefully.

