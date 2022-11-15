CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#MaheshBabu#Movies#IPL#G20Summit#AssemblyElections#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Lifestyle » What's Not To Like About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gorgeous Blue Anarkali Suit At Sonali Bendre Anniversary Celebrations
2-MIN READ

What's Not To Like About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Gorgeous Blue Anarkali Suit At Sonali Bendre Anniversary Celebrations

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 12:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Aishwarya looks stunning in an Anarkali suit as a wedding guest. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya looks stunning in an Anarkali suit as a wedding guest. (Photos: Instagram)

The Bollywood star captivated her fans in a lovely Anarkali costume as she attended the anniversary party with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated actress Sonali Bendre and her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl’s wedding anniversary with some close friends. She was looking stunning as always and she charmed her fans in a gorgeous Anarkali suit set at the celebrations.

The Bollywood diva attended the anniversary party with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. She carried a perfect wedding guest look, wearing an Anarkali suit. As the outfit was heavily embroidered, the actress picked minimum accessories, keeping her look elegant.

The Anarkali kurta she wore was in an indigo blue colour shade with heavy brocade patterns in silver, white, blue, turquoise and some other hues. And with its full-length sleeves, the broad neckline looked stunning. The outfit had wide borders on its hemline. Aishwarya paired the kurta with matching blue Churidar pants and a zari dupatta.

RELATED NEWS

Aishwarya completed her look with a pearl necklace, statement ring, classy gold earrings and embellished juttis. She kept her hair open and center-parted and completed her look a glam touch with sleek black eyeliner, berry-toned lip shade, and blushed cheeks.

ALSO READ: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Blue Mirror Lehenga Is The Wedding Outfit You Need

When it comes to traditional attire, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never disappoints her fans. Before the release of her recent movie, PS-1, the actress wore some gorgeous ethnic pieces during promotional events. Most of those outfits were Anarkali suits.

Starting from the first leg of promotions, the actress wore a red Anarkali suit with intricate work from the splendid collection of Manish Malhotra. She styled her outfit with a simple polki set and kept her hair open.

For other events also, Aishwarya wore Manish Malhotra designs. One of which was a royal blue suit with hand embroidery of a floral aesthetic. She carried a sheer dupatta adorned with minimal handwork. She accessorized her outfit with earrings, bangles, and a blue binder.

For the third look, Aishwarya wore an ivory Anarkali ethnic suit which she paired with a small bindi.

These three looks from PS-1 promotional events were absolutely amazing, and Aishwarya carried each one of them gracefully.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 15, 2022, 12:33 IST
last updated:November 15, 2022, 12:33 IST