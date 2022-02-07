What’s Not to Like About Manushi Chhillar's Gorgeous Pastel Outfits

Known for her glamourous attires and her gracious smile, Manushi Chhillar often features in headlines for her fashionable outfits. She won the title of Miss World 2017 and post that, paved her way to the fashion and entertainment industry. She will soon be seen paired opposite Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in her debut film Prithviraj. As mentioned earlier, Manushi’s style quotient has always remained top-notch. Her followers on social media fill the comment section with compliments, every time she shares a new post, courtesy of her unique yet elegant OOTDs. Here are Manushi’s 5 pastel outfits to take cues from:

Giving an insight into one of her photoshoots, Manushi shared a picture in this pretty pink pastel gown with dramatic sleeves. She chose large pearl earrings to go with her outfit and went for glam makeup to complete her whole look.

Manushi looked stunning in her pastel grey slip-mermaid dress. Highlighting her eyes with mascara and eyeliner, she opted for nude shade lipstick. The 24-year-old model chose diamond earrings and a diamond necklace to pair with her outfit.

If you’re looking forward to wearing a traditional outfit in a pastel colour, you can take inspiration from this look of Manushi. She chose a pastel peach saree with a thin blue border. She paired it with a matching one-strip blue blouse. Tying her hair in a sleek bun, she wore large earrings and finished her look with minimal makeup.

Posing against a gorgeous background that looked nothing less than a painting, Manushi chose this pastel outfit as one of her vacation looks. She picked a pastel green silk slip-top and matching high-waist pants.

Manushi surely knows how to nail a casual outfit in pastel shade. She chose this pastel blue off-shoulder shirt and paired it with blue jeans. Opting for minimal accessories, she opted for dainty gold necklace to complete her look.

