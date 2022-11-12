What's The Normal Level Of Uric Acid In Men And Women? Here’s How You Control It

High uric acid levels have become a common problem in both men and women in recent times. A large number of people from all age groups suffer from elevated uric acid levels. But, do you know what’s the normal uric acid level in men and women?

A lot of people aren’t even aware that a test is used to measure uric acid levels in one’s body. Thus, it’s crucial to know the basics about uric acid, its levels and when to see a doctor. In this article, we’ll discuss the normal range of uric acid in men and women, and the tests that are used to diagnose it.

According to Dr Amarendra Pathak, Senior Consultant, Urology Department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, uric acid levels ranging between 3.5 and 6 mg/dL are considered normal in women. While 4 to 6.5 mg/dL is considered normal among males. So, if your uric acid level is higher than the aforementioned range, then you should immediately consult a doctor as high levels of uric acid can affect the proper functioning of the kidney or liver.

The levels of uric acid in the body are diagnosed with the help of a blood test or urine test. The uric acid levels can also be detected through the liver function test.

How to Control Uric Acid Naturally?

According to experts, uric acid levels can be controlled with the help of the following:

1. Adopting a healthy and balanced diet

2. Keeping non-veg food at bay

3. Following a proper sleep pattern

4. Exercising regularly

5. Avoiding the consumption of sugar

6. Staying hydrated

7. Staying away from alcohol

8. Consuming fibre-rich foods

9. Increasing Vitamin C intake

10. Drinking coffee

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here