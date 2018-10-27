English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What's Your Brunch Scene This Weekend?
Millenials are trying out the new brunch fads. Try out these ideas for your Sunday brunch.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews )
Loading...
Whether celebrating a birthday, recovering from last nights festivities or simply enjoying the sunshine, millennials are driving brunch innovations.
Pavan Chennam, Executive Chef, Conrad Pune, and Anshul Khendelwal, Head of Marketing at Foodpanda, list down some trends:
Breakfast bowl power-packed with nutrients
Rising popularity of healthy breakfast bowls featured by celebrities on social media has kept the millennials hooked. The popularity of pretty granola bowls and vegan breakfast on social media handles has promoted healthy living among Indians.
Seafood offerings
Seafood is increasingly becoming popular in brunch dishes. From lobsters to crabs, customers are willing to try new and different seafood.
Upgrading the beverage scenario
Brunch cocktails used to be predictable. With the evolving trend, exotic cocktails have made their way into a brunch spread. Today's brunch cocktails are made with spirits, small-batch mixers, exotic culinary ingredients, and fresh, and house-made garnishes. It not only makes a visual splash, but they make it easier to loosen up and decide what to order after sharing a communal sip with friends.
Go the local way
Following the sustainable and healthy way, consumers have become conscious about what they are eat and how are the ingredients sourced. People are adopting farm to table philosophy for a healthy experience. The naturally organic ingredients are free from pesticides, enriching natural nutrients and colours.
* For the sweet tooth: Adding ice creams and chocolate desserts, along with interesting and unique ingredients, can make one's brunch brighter. From chocolate to peanut butter or opting from wide-range of refreshing desserts, they are a perfect companion during a brunch experience.
Pavan Chennam, Executive Chef, Conrad Pune, and Anshul Khendelwal, Head of Marketing at Foodpanda, list down some trends:
Breakfast bowl power-packed with nutrients
Rising popularity of healthy breakfast bowls featured by celebrities on social media has kept the millennials hooked. The popularity of pretty granola bowls and vegan breakfast on social media handles has promoted healthy living among Indians.
Seafood offerings
Seafood is increasingly becoming popular in brunch dishes. From lobsters to crabs, customers are willing to try new and different seafood.
Upgrading the beverage scenario
Brunch cocktails used to be predictable. With the evolving trend, exotic cocktails have made their way into a brunch spread. Today's brunch cocktails are made with spirits, small-batch mixers, exotic culinary ingredients, and fresh, and house-made garnishes. It not only makes a visual splash, but they make it easier to loosen up and decide what to order after sharing a communal sip with friends.
Go the local way
Following the sustainable and healthy way, consumers have become conscious about what they are eat and how are the ingredients sourced. People are adopting farm to table philosophy for a healthy experience. The naturally organic ingredients are free from pesticides, enriching natural nutrients and colours.
* For the sweet tooth: Adding ice creams and chocolate desserts, along with interesting and unique ingredients, can make one's brunch brighter. From chocolate to peanut butter or opting from wide-range of refreshing desserts, they are a perfect companion during a brunch experience.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- Sony Bravia A9F Review: This is The TV to Buy, if You Feel Rich Enough
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...