Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

When Akshay Kumar Suffered Bruise While Performing Survival Skill on 'Into the Wild'

Akshay Kumar went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls".

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
When Akshay Kumar Suffered Bruise While Performing Survival Skill on 'Into the Wild'
Akshay Kumar on Bear Grylls' show.

Actor Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise during his wild outing with Bear Grylls in an Indian jungle and said he will cherish the wound as a memento. Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls".

During the journey, Akshay bruised himself while performing a survival skill, climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point.

"I've never climbed this. I've climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I'm going to try doing this," he said before taking on the challenge. After landing on the bridge, Akshay said: "The climb was very good".

"I really enjoyed myself. Learnt something new, how to climb. And here it is, a memento," said Akshay while pointing towards the bruise.

In the episode, Akshay will also be seen tasting elephant poop tea. The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading