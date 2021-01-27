When Alia Bhatt Took a Different Sort of 'Flight'

While most stars choose to post only professionally curated glamour shots on their social media platforms, Alia Bhatt chooses to share a little candour and whimsy. In her latest Instagram post, Bollywood’s cutest diva posted an adorable post where she embraces thoughts running wild. Captioned simply as “took a flight mid convo” fans must be wondering who was on the other side of the conversation. Whatever mood Alia is in, surely resonated with her fans who jumped in with adoring comments.

In the photo, she sits looking at the sky, nibbling on her thumbnail, like so many of us do during our flights of fancy. The actress isn’t completely visible in the photo but she is wearing high-collared white woollen garments, so she must be someplace cold.

Have a look at the adorable photo here with her flashing dimples.

The picture has already been liked over sevenlakh times within hours of sharing. A fan lovingly called the star a “butterfly” in the comment section. Another said “looking adorable” while someone proclaimed their love by saying “Love you.”

Alia has been quite busy in all facets of life. She has three major films coming up ahead. Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor has been teased for more than a year but the release is still not clear. She will also be appearing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Her first project with SS Rajamouli, RRR, will be releasing in October this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKdiGT-M_Bz/

Apart from films, the star has started many personal ventures as well. The latest is a children’s clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma. Alia has made full use of her Instagram to advertise this new and conscientious venture. As we are all “Children of mother Earth”, the brand focuses on sustainability, creating environment-friendly fabrics and packaging, doesn’t use plastics for tags and so on. Additionally, children get a seed they can take home and grow.

She has also been working hard on her YouTube channel, Aliabe, where she shares candid moments of her day to day life with her millions of fans.