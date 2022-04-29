When BTS Star Jungkook Revealed his Parents' Love Story on TV

BTS singer, songwriter and dancer Jeon Jungkook is certainly a multi-hyphenated K-pop idol. Being part of a global boy band, Jungkook hardly gets any time to spend with his family but whenever he gets an opportunity he does talk about his parents with admiration. A prime example of this is an old interview Jungkook had with television host Kang Ho-dong.

The 24-year-old South Korean singer could be seen narrating the love story of his parents and how they met each other. The video clip shared on Twitter by a fan showed Jungkook telling Kang that his father did get married earlier. The singer added “My dad is younger than my mom.” To this Kang followed up with a question, “by how much?” Jungkook revealed that his father is younger to his mother by two years.

Kang asked Jungkook if he was aware of his parents’ love story. The singer gave a mischievous smile before he answered, “My mom fell for him first and hit on him.” The singer burst out laughing as he revealed the secret and added, “My mom said she did it, because “my dad was good looking.”

Jungkook’s parents’ love story certainly was loved by his fans all over the world. The singer often talks about his family and shares anecdotes featuring his parents on South Korean shows.

In the same show, titled Let’s Eat Dinner Together, Jungkook shared how his father was once a chainsmoker but decided to quit after Jungkook persistently requested him to quit.

A video from Jungkook’s initial days as a BTS member shows how he revealed on camera that he “really hates it,” that his father smokes. However, it seems the public revelation did help Jungkook’s father to quit. The golden maknae of BTS is quite a doting son.

