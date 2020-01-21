When Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Turned Down Film Roles
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said that while he received many film offers, he chooses to play only the ones where it requires to play himself. The restaurateur was last seen in Abhay Deol's 'Chopsticks' as a show judge.
File photo of chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor says he has received many film offers, though he doesn't take them all up.
The restaurateur has a TV Channel called FoodFood and is also author of several cookbooks.
Asked about films, Kapoor told IANS here: "There have been many offers that have come my way but I have only taken up roles that require me to play myself. There was a recent movie called 'Chopsticks' which featured me judging a show as Sanjeev Kapoor. Other than that, there have been offers that I have refused."
"I remember there was a role I was offered in a movie called 'Quick Gun Murugun'. It was the role of Rice Plate Reddy. I thought it was a joke, so I said no. My work, I would say, is serious. I have to focus on that. Whatever I do, I don't want to trivialise the body of work that I have created, so I like to work on more meaningful ways that I can impact lives. That's what I try to spend my time on," he added.
Kapoor became a popular name in Indian households with his TV show "Khana Khazana". His recipes are also a hit online. In 2017, he was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, for his culinary contribution.
Has any filmmaker ever approached him for a biopic? "That has happened. I say 'give me some time, let me first focus on work'. It's not important to make a film on me. My important role is to create more smiles in this world through food," said the chef.
