When Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Turned Down Film Roles

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor says he has received many film offers, though he doesn't take them all up.

The restaurateur has a TV Channel called FoodFood and is also author of several cookbooks.

Asked about films, Kapoor told IANS here: "There have been many offers that have come my way but I have only taken up roles that require me to play myself. There was a recent movie called 'Chopsticks' which featured me judging a show as Sanjeev Kapoor. Other than that, there have been offers that I have refused."

"I remember there was a role I was offered in a movie called 'Quick Gun Murugun'. It was the role of Rice Plate Reddy. I thought it was a joke, so I said no. My work, I would say, is serious. I have to focus on that. Whatever I do, I don't want to trivialise the body of work that I have created, so I like to work on more meaningful ways that I can impact lives. That's what I try to spend my time on," he added.

Kapoor became a popular name in Indian households with his TV show "Khana Khazana". His recipes are also a hit online. In 2017, he was conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, for his culinary contribution.

Has any filmmaker ever approached him for a biopic? "That has happened. I say 'give me some time, let me first focus on work'. It's not important to make a film on me. My important role is to create more smiles in this world through food," said the chef.

