When Erica Fernandes Took Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra's Attire, See Pics

Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra’s all-red Sabyasachi lehenga and wore something on the same lines on bride Sonyaa Ayodhya wedding. Coincidentally, Priyanka's wedding costume was on Sonyaa's mind too.

Unlike PC’s outfit, Erica’s lehenga was a bit on the darker tone. While it did have a close resemblance due to the pattern, the TV actress chose to go with a high neck and full sleeve choli plus the statement Sabyasachi belt, as opposed to Priyanka deep neck and half sleeved one.

Pictures of her stunning looks were shared on the social media as well.

The actress also went with a Sabyasachi clutch. She accessorized it all with a heavy polka jewelry, a crystal bindi and light makeup. Her hair was done perfectly in a bun, further accentuated with Gajra.

(Co)Incidentally, the bride, Sonya, too wore the replica of Priyanka Chopra’s inspired look, thus ending up twinning with Erica.

The duo was also seen dancing and enjoying at the wedding.

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kausatii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most talked about soaps and manages to remain on the top TRP slots. Erica’s chemistry with Parth Samthaan is quite loved among the fans. The show also stars Aamna Sharif as Komolika (earlier played by Hina Khan).

