Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
When Erica Fernandes Took Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra's Attire, See Pics
'Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress Erica Fernandes wore a red lehenga to her friend Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding. See pics below.
'Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress Erica Fernandes wore a red lehenga to her friend Sonyaa Ayodhya's wedding. See pics below.
Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra’s all-red Sabyasachi lehenga and wore something on the same lines on bride Sonyaa Ayodhya wedding. Coincidentally, Priyanka's wedding costume was on Sonyaa's mind too.
Unlike PC’s outfit, Erica’s lehenga was a bit on the darker tone. While it did have a close resemblance due to the pattern, the TV actress chose to go with a high neck and full sleeve choli plus the statement Sabyasachi belt, as opposed to Priyanka deep neck and half sleeved one.
Pictures of her stunning looks were shared on the social media as well.
View this post on Instagram
👸🏻 Outfit by @sabyasachiofficial Belt and clutch by @sabyasachiofficial Jewellery by @tyaanijewellery Outfit courtesy @shrushti_216 📸 @harshofficial21 A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on
The actress also went with a Sabyasachi clutch. She accessorized it all with a heavy polka jewelry, a crystal bindi and light makeup. Her hair was done perfectly in a bun, further accentuated with Gajra.
(Co)Incidentally, the bride, Sonya, too wore the replica of Priyanka Chopra’s inspired look, thus ending up twinning with Erica.
3 levels of hotness ! 🌶 Which mirchi do u like ? 😉 📸 @harshofficial21
The duo was also seen dancing and enjoying at the wedding.
View this post on Instagram
@iam_ejf & @shubhaavi at @sonyaaayodhya reception in Mumbai 💘💘 #kasautiizindagiikay #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #kasautiizindagiikay2 #krpkab #kzk2 #kzk #sonakshi #sonakshibose #prerna #prernasharma #ejf #ericafernandez #ejfians #ericafernandes #ericajenniferfernandes #eri #erica A post shared by erica Jennifer fernandes 🌺 (@ejf_creationss) on
Ekta Kapoor’s show Kausatii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most talked about soaps and manages to remain on the top TRP slots. Erica’s chemistry with Parth Samthaan is quite loved among the fans. The show also stars Aamna Sharif as Komolika (earlier played by Hina Khan).
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Announces New Songs, Tour and Docuseries on Christmas Eve
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She is Open to Playing Roles Like Kabir Singh
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani