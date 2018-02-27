English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Fendi Met Fila: A New Logo Born In Milan
(Photo: A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 22, 2018/ Reuters)
Luxury fashion brand Fendi has teamed up with Fila on a limited-edition capsule collection.
The Italian house showcased the fruits of its collaboration with the heritage sportswear giant on Thursday during its Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week, unveiling a series of ready-to-wear pieces for women and men.
Fusing the athletics brand's iconic 'F' symbol with Fendi's equally famous logo, the collaboration featured sportswear-inspired sweaters and turtlenecks in collegiate colors of white, red, black and yellow.
"I'm beyond flattered, I'm stunned, I'm utterly delighted, I'm... I'm ... just so happy that some of my work - that was made in the spirit of fun for lols likes and sharing - should end up in the real world being seen by Karl Lagerfeld let alone made part of the @fendi collection," the creative wrote in an Instagram post. "So I would like to thank Karl his team and everyone at @fendi for their generosity of spirit sense of humour and sheer panache for including a small part of my work in a small part of their collection."
The Fendi/Fila pieces will be available from August 2018, exclusively in select Fendi points of sale and on fendi.com.
I'm beyond flattered, I'm stunned, I'm utterly delighted, I'm... I'm ... just so happy that some of my work - that was made in the spirit of fun for lols likes and sharing - should end up in the real world being seen by Karl Lagerfeld let alone made part of the @fendi collection. So I would like to thank Karl his team and everyone at @fendi for their generosity of spirit sense of humour and sheer panache for including a small part of my work in a small part of their collection. Love you guys forever ❤️ #fendi #family
