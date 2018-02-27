When Fendi Met Fila: A New Logo Born In Milan

Luxury fashion brand Fendi has teamed up with Fila on a limited-edition capsule collection.The Italian house showcased the fruits of its collaboration with the heritage sportswear giant on Thursday during its Autumn/Winter 2018 catwalk show at Milan Fashion Week, unveiling a series of ready-to-wear pieces for women and men.Fusing the athletics brand's iconic 'F' symbol with Fendi's equally famous logo, the collaboration featured sportswear-inspired sweaters and turtlenecks in collegiate colors of white, red, black and yellow.The playful new logo was the brainchild of the artist @hey_reilly, who collaborated with Fendi on incorporating it into the label's AW18 collection."I'm beyond flattered, I'm stunned, I'm utterly delighted, I'm... I'm ... just so happy that some of my work - that was made in the spirit of fun for lols likes and sharing - should end up in the real world being seen by Karl Lagerfeld let alone made part of the @fendi collection," the creative wrote in an Instagram post. "So I would like to thank Karl his team and everyone at @fendi for their generosity of spirit sense of humour and sheer panache for including a small part of my work in a small part of their collection."The Fendi/Fila pieces will be available from August 2018, exclusively in select Fendi points of sale and on fendi.com.