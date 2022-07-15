When In Nainital, Make Sure To Visit These Places

Nainital is known to be one of the most beautiful tourist locations in India. Situated in Uttarakhand, the beautiful destination is also known as “City of Lakes” due to the mesmerising lakes located here. The serene view and the numerous tourist attractions pull a lot of people to the mountain land every year. Nainital is a paradise of greenery for tourists. Along with the beautiful views, you can also enjoy shopping, adventure sports and delicious dishes in the city. If you are fond of shopping, then Nainital can be the perfect spot for you. If you are planning to visit Nainital, then you must visit these four places to enjoy the beauty and feel of the city to the fullest.

Eco Cave Garden

One of the most visited places in Nainital, Eco Cave Garden has six small caves made in the shape of different animals. It is popular for its interconnected rocks, hanging garden and mesmerising fountain. You can roam around in the garden in the day and at night, you can enjoy the amazing musical fountain show.

Naini Lake

As told above, Nainital is famous for its lake. There are various lakes such as Bhimtal, Sattal Lake, Sariyatal, and so on. However, the most popular lake is situated in the middle of the town in Kumaon, Naini Lake. The lake has a half moon shape which makes it unique and breathtaking. The best time to enjoy the scenic beauty of Naini lake is during the sunset or sunrise.

Naina Devi Temple

Every year, a number of devotees, from various parts of the country, visit the temple to seek the blessings of the almighty. According to mythology, Naina Devi temple is situated at the place where the eyes of Goddess Sati fell.

Mall Road

The shopping paradise of Nainital, the mall road is famous for the authentic Uttrakhand cuisines, handicrafts, shawls and scarves and the cultural sneak peek of the state. There are many shops on mall road where you can buy everything from small trunks and candles to beautiful jewellery, handmade items and stylish scarves or shawls.

