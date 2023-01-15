When In Paris: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor To Rajkumar Rao-Patralekha, Glimpses Of Bollywood Celebrity Couples At Eiffel Tower

Built in 1889, the Eiffel Tower is an iconic landmark located in Paris. It is one of the most visited monuments in the world, and it’s considered a symbol of France. The huge steel structure is the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of Paris which is often called the most romantic place in the world. The Eiffel Tower has been featured in Bollywood movies for decades.

We often see on social media Bollywood celebrities travelling to Paris and visiting this picturesque destination. From Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao, many celebrity couples have shared their romantic pictures in the City of Love. Here are some of the photos of your favourite Bollywood celebrities posing in front of the Eiffel Tower:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora in June 2022 dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle. Malaika had jetted off to Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. From exploring the city together, relishing romantic date nights and clicking those snaps in front of the Eiffel tower, the actress definitely had a memorable time abroad. Malaika had captioned the pics as, “Eiffel good too…hehehehe am a caption chor."

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Actress Hansika Motwani was proposed to by her fiance Sohael Khaturiya last year. Sohael picked the most romantic of places to pop the question –the Eiffel tower. The snaps were super dreamy and we could not stop staring at them.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao

Patralekha and her hubby Rajkummar Rao enjoyed a Paris trip and posted a set of pictures on her Instagram handle in July 2022. The star couple was seen celebrating their love with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were on a vacation trip in Paris in April 2018. The lovely couple had shared their pictures on Instagram. Captioning the post, Vatsal had written, “When visiting the Eiffel Tower a romantic picture is a must." In the photos, we could see Vatsal Sheth scooping Ishita in his arms, giving a romantic pose with the dramatic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar shared a series of her romantic photos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh from Paris in November 2021. From their romantic getaway, the singer had shared a glimpse of her dreamy vacation. Neha had posted a bunch of pictures with Rohanpreet, wherein the couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss in front of the Eiffel.

