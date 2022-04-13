HAPPY BAISAKHI 2022: The festival of Baisakhi marks the onset of the spring season. Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is also known as the harvest season of India. Every year, Baisakhi is either celebrated on the 13th or 14th of April. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14. The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated with great joy and fervour in the state of Punjab and Haryana. The day also marks the beginning of a New Year. Many Hindus believe that Baisakhi marks the first day of New Year according to the Hindu calendar, however, this isn’t a universally accepted date. The festival of Baisakhi also has religious significance.

Baisakhi: History

On March 30, 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru established the Khalsa Panth. He asked members of the Sikh community to come forward to sacrifice themselves for the Guru and Lord. Those who came forward were termed as Panj Pyare, which translates to five loved ones of the Guru.

Later, Maharaja Ranjit Singh was handed over the charge of the Sikh Empire on the day of Vaisakhi. Maharaja Ranjit Singh then established a unified state.

Baisakhi: Significance

The day is celebrated to mark the arrival of the spring season. Farmers express gratitude to God for the abundant crop they received during the year. Given that Baisakhi is the New Year, many Hindus and Sikhs take a dip in holy rivers or lakes to start their New year on a positive note and leave behind the past.

Baisakhi: Celebrations

Nagar Kirtans, visiting gurudwara, preparing a lavish spread and feasting with family and friends are some of the common ways to celebrate Baisakhi. Melas and processional fairs are also organised.

While members of the Sikh community take a dip in lakes or rivers, many Hindus visit the Ganga, Kaveri, and Jhelum among many other holy rivers to take a dip.

