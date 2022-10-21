When is Bhai Dooj 2022? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance during Diwali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The five-day-long festivities of Diwali are celebrated with much enthusiasm across the country. The auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj marks the last day of the 5-day extravaganza, Diwali. It is commemorated during the Amavasya of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. The love of siblings is among the most beautiful bonds and Bhai Dooj is the day when people celebrate and cherish that precious relationship. On this day, sisters pray for the welfare and longevity of their brothers while applying tilak on their foreheads.

ALSO READ: Happy Dhanteras 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Photos, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

Bhai Dooj 2022: Date

This year Bhai Dooj will be marked on October 26.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Dwitiya Tithi on this day will begin at 2:42 PM on October 26 and end at 12:45 PM on October 27. The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious timings for Bhai Dooj will be between 1:12 PM and 3:27 PM.

Bhai Dooj 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day sisters apply tilak to their brothers, feed sweets and do aarti. In return, brothers give a present to their sisters and promise to constantly protect them. Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj may have similarities, but on Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers as they do on Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ: When is Dhanteras? Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj 2022: Significance

According to the beliefs, the celebration of Bhai Dooj is dated back to the Vedic era, when the deities shared a close relationship with their siblings. Bhai Dooj has been cited as a celebration of sibling bonds in numerous ancient Hindu scriptures. There are multiple stories related to this day, but Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra and Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna’s are two of the most well-known.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here