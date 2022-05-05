When is Buddha Purnima 2022? Date, Timings, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes by Lord Buddha

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal on May 16 for a brief visit to Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha. It will be Prime Minister Modi’s first Nepal visit after his re-election in 2019. This year marks Lord Buddha’s 2584th birth anniversary. Here’s all you need to know about Buddha Purnima.

BUDDHA PURNIMA: DATE

As the date of Buddha Purnima is based on Asian lunisolar calendar, the exact date tends to differ every year. Though it usually falls on the Hindu month of Vaisakha on the full moon day, the date in the Western Gregorian calendar varies. This year Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 16.

BUDDHA PURNIMA: TIMINGS

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect from 12:45 PM on May 15 to 9:43 AM on May 16.

BUDDHA PURNIMA: HISTORY

Buddhists and Hindus all over the world celebrate the birth of Gautama Buddha as Buddha Jayanti. Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama, a prince, on the Purnima Tithi, the full moon day in the 563 B.C. in Lumbini (a region in modern day Nepal). Hence, the day of his birth anniversary is also known as Buddha Purnima or Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima or Vesak.

Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Cambodia, Java, Indonesia, Tibet, Mongolia, commemorate the special day of Buddha Jayanti as ‘Vesak’ through an elaborate festival.

BUDDHA PURNIMA: SIGNIFICANCE

Buddha Jayanti is one of the most sacred Buddhist, joyous events in honour of Gautama Buddha, the ‘Enlightened One’ who has transcended ‘Karma’, got liberated from the cycle of birth and rebirth.

He was a phenomenal being – a philosopher, spiritual guide, religious leader, meditator who attained enlightenment after continuous meditation for 49 days under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodh Gaya; and unravelled the secret to end the ‘suffering’. The solution, he said, lied in The Four Noble Truths.

Gautama delivered his first sermon in Sarnath. Also known as Shakyamuni (Sage of the Shakyas), Tathagata, He is considered the ‘Fully Awakened One’.

He preached ‘Dharma’, non violence, harmony, kindness, path to ‘nirvana’ for 45 years.Buddhism is founded on the Lord Buddha’s teachings, a compilation named ‘suttas’.

Despite being born into a royal family, He relinquished the luxurious life and left home at the age of 30, led a life of penance, austerity, in search of the truth that liberates one from the pangs of suffering (duhkha).

Buddha is considered as the ninth Vishnu avatar (reincarnation) according to Hindu beliefs.

There is immense significance attached to Buddha Purnima. Buddhist communities around the world, monasteries offer prayers, chant, meditate, observe fast, discuss His sermons and cherish his teachings. The tradition of taking a dip in the sacred Ganges on Buddha Jayanti stems from the belief that it washes away sins.

INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES BY GAUTAM BUDDHA

1. Every experience, no matter how bad it seems, holds within it a blessing of some kind. The goal is to find it.

2. Do not dwell in the past, Do not dream of the future, Concentrate the mind on the present moment.

3. Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.

4. If you light a lamp for somebody, it will also brighten your path.

5. Nothing ever exists entirely alone; everything is in relation to everything else.

6. Thousands of candles can be lighted from a single candle, and the life of the candle will not be shortened. Happiness never decreases by being shared.

7. To be idle is a short road to death and to be diligent is a way of life; foolish people are idle, wise people are diligent.

8. All wrong-doing arises because of the mind. If the mind is transformed can wrong-doing remain?

9. Neither my life of luxury in the palace nor my life as an ascetic in the forest is the way to freedom.

10. No one can escape death and unhappiness. If people expect only happiness in life, they will be disappointed.

