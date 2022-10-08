When is Diwali 2022? Start and End Day, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, History and Significance

DIWALI 2022: The 5-day extravaganza Diwali or Deepavali is one of the most auspicious festivals commemorated by the Hindu community all across the globe. The festival represents the victory of light over darkness and the triumph of good over evil. It is one of the most significant Hindu festivals which signifies happiness and harmony.

During the festivities, people clean their homes and decorate their houses with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles. People perform Lakshmi Puja to appease Goddess Lakshmi, who is the Goddess of wealth, and seek her blessings.

Diwali 2022: Start and End Dates

The 5-day festival of Diwali commences with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhaiya Dooj. Diwali is observed during the darkest night of the year during the Hindu month of Kartik. The Diwali dates for this year are as follows:

Diwali Day 1

The Diwali festivities will begin on 22 October with Dhanteras when Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect.

Diwali Day 2

The second day of Diwali will mark Trayodashi Tithi. The day will be celebrated as Choti Diwali. On this day people worship Lord Hanuman.

Diwali Day 3

On the third day of Diwali, Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect. On this day, people will celebrate Diwali and worship Goddess Lakshmi. Moreover, they will light their houses with diyas to mark the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali Day 4

On this day, the Amavasya Tithi will be in effect and people will celebrate Diwali.

Diwali Day 5

Pratipada Tithi will be in effect on the 5th day of Diwali. With Govardhan puja, people will conclude the 5-day gala.

Diwali 2022: Auspicious Timings

This year, Diwali will begin on October 24 with the rituals of Lakshmi Puja. The shubh muhurat or auspicious timings for the same will be between 6:53 PM and 8:16 PM. However, there may be variations in the timings according to the cities.

Diwali 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laksmi to seek their blessings. They also offer them sweets such as Modak and halwa, among others. After the puja concludes, people light lamps, diyas and burst crackers. According to Hindu beliefs, it is said that lighting diyas wards off evil spirits.

Diwali 2022: Significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, this day marks the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana. Moreover, it marks his return to Ayodhya after being in exile for 14 years with his wife Sita and brother Laxman. Hence, people celebrate this day with immense zeal to mark the victory of good over evil.

