When is Eid in India? History, Significance and All You Need to Know About Eid al-Fitr 2022

EID AL-FITR 2022: Eid ul Fitr is commemorated on the opening day of the Shawwal month and Muslims across the world pay their honour to Allah for offering them health and resistance through the month-long fasting time called Ramzan or Ramadan.

The occasion signifies the end of Ramadan, the Islamic sacred month of fasting and is observed by Muslims all across the world. Eid al-Fitr means the “Festival of breaking fast.” The date of Eid ul Fitr is decided after the sighting of the crescent moon. In India, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3. On Eid ul Fitr, people wear new clothes, preparing delicacies and doing charity. They also visit their family and friends for festivities.

History

It is generally accepted that Prophet Muhammad received the first vision of the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr signified the end of fasting from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan and the opening of the Shawwal month. Eid ul Fitr is also observed to pay tribute to Allah for bestowing strength and courage during the month-long fasting customs.

Celebrations

It is a common belief that good actions are repaid 10 times in Islam and therefore the 30-day fasting season of Ramadan furnishes prosperity, harmony and peace to all individuals who endorse and dedicate themselves to the sacred cause.

Muslims across the world observe Eid ul Fitr by exercising prayers that are succeeded by a sermon shortly after sunrise. The day proceeds with devotees slipping in new clothes, offering greetings by saying “Eid Mubarak”, and also by sharing sweets. Children are given gifts and cash from elders which is termed as Eidi.

The celebration is unfinished without a comprehensive food menu including a host of delicacies like Haleem, Kebabs, Biryani, Nihari and mouth-watering desserts like Seviyan.

