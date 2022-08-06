When is Friendship Day 2022 in India? History, Significance and Why It is Celebrated on First Sunday of August?

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: Friendship is the only relationship that we choose by love and not blood. There is nothing as pure as the bond between two or more companions. A friend is a person who supports us and stands like a solid rock in difficult times. As the adage goes, a friend in need is a friend indeed. Hence, our mates are our loudest cheerleaders who can tear down the world for us if required.

In order to celebrate that special bond, friendship day is commemorated every year all across the globe. While July 30 is designated as international friendship day, in India it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Therefore, this year it will be marked on August 7.

Friendship Day: History

The history of Friendship day can be traced back to the year 1930 when the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall, proposed the idea of friendship day on August 2. However, friendship day in the United States lost its popularity as people thought it was a ploy to sell greeting cards.

However, people in the majority of the Asian Nations continued to commemorate the day. The first even Friendship’s Day was celebrated in the year 1958. Although, the declaration of international friendships day was officially done in the year 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly.

Friendship Day: Significance

The importance of friendship’s day is to honour the special bond that two or more companions share. Friends are those strong ties that are purely formed out of love and respect for one another, regardless of their age, race or religion.

As per the United Nations, friendship addresses the core causes of the issues that are capable enough to assist in the disruption of peace and social harmony among people or countries. Friendship Day can help us in defending the shared spirit of human solidarity.

