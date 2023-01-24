When is Ganesh Jayanti? Date, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurats, Legend and Mantras

HAPPY GANESH JAYANTI: Ganesh Jayanti marks the day of the birth of Lord Ganesha which according to the Hindu calendar, is observed on the Shukla Chaturthi during the Magha lunar month. The day is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. Though the celebration of the festival appears to be similar to Ganesh Chaturthi, Maghi Ganpati is different from the festival. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Maharashtra and the coastal areas of Konkan. This year it falls on Wednesday, January 25.

Here, we have detailed everything that you need to know about the festival.

Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Shubh Muhurats

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurt: 11.29 am to 12.34 pm

Time to avoid moon sighting on January 24: 3.22 pm to 8.49 pm

Time to avoid moon sighting on January 25: 9.54 am to 9.55 pm

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 3.22 pm on January 24

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 12.34 pm on January 25.

Lord Ganesha: Mantras

1. Vakratunda Ganesha Mantra:

Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada

2. Ganesha Shubh Labh Mantra:

Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye

Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah

3. Ganesha Gayatri Mantra:

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Ganesh Jayanti Puja Vidhi

To mark the auspicious occasion, devotees tend to observe a day-long fast and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha to seek wisdom. Just like Ganesh Chaturthi, many worshippers also install idols of the Lord Ganesha in their homes to seek prosperity. Lord Ganesha, who is also known as Vighnharta, the remover of all obstacles, is also offered sweets including Modak which is deemed to be his favourite.

Ganesh Jayanti Legend

It is believed by many that devotees must avoid the sighting of the moon on this day referring to an old heated tale that took place between Chandra Dev and Lord Ganesha. Legend has it that Chandra dev mocked the latter for his elephant head and boosted his own beauty, which utterly angered him.

The holy deity cursed him and stripped him of his beauty, however, when Chandra dev apologized to the lord he forgave him and hence began the 15 days diminishing and emerging phase of the moon that we now call full moon and new moon day.

