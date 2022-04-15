When is Hanuman Jayanti 2022? History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Mantras

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: Hanuman Jayanti is a religious festival for Hindus to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Hanuman. The day is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. Hanuman Jayanti is observed during different times of the year, according to their regional beliefs and the type of calendar people follow. Hanuman Jayanti observed during Chaitra Purnima is mostly celebrated in North Indian states.

Lord Hanuman is known as one of the biggest devotees of Lord Rama. He helped Lord Ram to defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction. Hanuman is believed to be the 11th Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. It is said that he has devoted his life to Lord Rama and Sita. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman has magical powers with which he conquers evil spirits.

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offer prayers, visit temple and apply tilak of orange sindoor on their foreheads. Lord Hanuman is said to have intent, grit, physical energy and the ability to transform into any form.

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: DATE AND TIMINGS

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16. The Purnima Tithi starts at 2:25 am on April 16 and ends at 12:24 am on April 17, 2022.

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: PUJA VIDHI

Devotees worship Lord Hanuman by offering flowers and garlands. They recite Hanuman Chalisa as well as Sundarkand and Ramayana to seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. People also light Diyas with ghee and pour mustard oil on the idol of Lord Hanuman.

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: SIGNIFICANCE

On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship the god with great enthusiasm and fervor. The day is quite significant for Hindus, especially for Brahmacharis, wrestlers and bodybuilders. Lord Hanuman is known by many names such as Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti and Rudra. The devotees of the Lord Hanuman seek blessings for their bright future.

HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: MANTRAS

Om Hanuman Namah

The Hanuman mool mantra is recited to overcome obstacles and problems of life. It is a very powerful success mantra. And this mantra is also recited to get physical strength, stamina and power. Hanuman Beeja Mantra

According to the Hindu texts, chanting of Hanuman Beej Mantra regularly is the best way to please Lord Hanuman and get his blessings. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

It is believed that chanting this mantra regularly helps guard against all dangers and provides strength, courage and knowledge. Lord Hanuman is the embodiment of strength, stamina, loyalty and unwavering devotion. He is also fearless and never hesitates. Hence, the Hanuman Gayatri mantra is for those who want to develop qualities like him. Anjaneya Mantra

This mantra is chanted for jobs and success in life. Chanting this mantra daily removes obstacles in the current job or if you want a new job. Students preparing for exams and employees awaiting promotion can get success by chanting this mantra daily. This mantra is said to be chanted on Thursdays and 11 times in the morning. Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra

One can please Lord Hanuman by chanting this mantra. This mantra helps the devotees to get happiness and success in their life. And their wishes also get full filled in by chanting this mantra. Bhakta Hanuman Mantra

By chanting this mantra the devotees of Lord Hanuman can stay protected from any evil powers. Hanuman Mantra

This Hanuman Mantra is a very secret mantra with unlimited power in it. This Hanuman mantra brings instant results. One becomes exceptionally powerful by chanting this hanuman mantra.

