When is Hindi Diwas 2022? Date, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

HINDI DIWAS 2022: Hindi Diwas or National Hindi Day is celebrated across the country on September 14 every year. It marks the day to spread awareness about Hindi as an international language across the world and celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in the country.

In addition to this, the day also marks the birth anniversary of Rajendra Simha, historian, linguist, and theologian who immensely contributed to the development of the Hindi language as the official language of the country.

Hindi Diwas: History

National Hindi Day first came into being on September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as one of the official languages of India.

Hindi Diwas: Significance

Hindi is the third most spoken language globally after Mandarin and English. As per the census of 2011, the language accounts for roughly 43.6 per cent of speakers. This number is pretty substantial in a country where the diversity is immensely glaring.

According to folklore, the term Hindi is said to have originated from the Persian word ‘Hind’ the meaning of which is ‘the land of Indus.’ The Hindi language is also considered to be a heritage of India and countries like Nepal, Fiji, Tobago, Guyana, Mauritius, Trinidad, and Suriname have numerous Hindi speakers. With numerous dialects and intonations, it is spoken somewhat differently across borders.

The day marks the adoption of the language and also highlights the contribution of various linguists and authors who have contributed to the development of the language with their works.

Hindi Diwas: Quotes

Here are a few famous quotes by notable personalities on the importance of the Hindi Language:

“Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai.” (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language) – Bal Gangadhar Tilak “Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai.” (Hindi is essential for India’s unity) – Seth Govinddas “Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai.” (Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched) – Sampurnanand “Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon” (Without Hindi, I am voiceless) – Mahatma Gandhi “Rashtra ekta ki kadi Hindi me Jodi ja sakti hai.” (Hindi can tie together the country in unity) – Bal Krishna Sharma Navin

