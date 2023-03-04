HOLI 2023: With each day passing we are inching closer to the festival of colours. On March 8, people will indulge themselves in the pompous celebration of Holi. The festival is all about colours, euphoric music, ecstatic dance, reuniting with loved ones, scrumptious food and a lot more fun.

Take-A-Breath, as that is what Holi is all about. One of the biggest festivals in the country, Holi’s celebrations last for two days. It begins with Choti Holi, and Holika Dahan, which is followed by Dhulandi or Rangwali. Marking the victory of good over evil, the festival, as per the Hindu calendar, falls in the month of Phalgun between February and March.

However, not every city and state will be celebrating Holi on March 8. Therefore, let’s take a detailed look at when Holi will be celebrated in some of the important Indian cities and states.

Braj region of Uttar Pradesh

How can we not begin with the birthplace of Lord Krishna? While India will be engrossed in the celebrations of Holi on March 8, the Braj Region of the state celebrates the festival one week earlier than the rest of the country. And therefore festivities will run for nine days beginning from March 1 to March 9.

It must be noted that Holi celebrations in the region are very popular, and tourists especially travel to these cities during the festival to witness the festivities. People in the region celebrate Holi with considerably greater fervour and extravagant celebrations. The festivities begin with the renowned Lathmar Holi and then end with the quirky Matki Phod ritual.

Varanasi

The spiritual capital of India, Varanasi will celebrate Holi on March 7. People will begin the festivities with Holika Dahan on March 6 and end on March 7. Varanasi holds immense importance in Hindu belief. As per the scholar of Kashi Vidvat Parishad, Dr Vinay Pandey Phalgun Shukla Purnima will start at 4.18 pm on March 6 and will end at 5.30 pm on March 7.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra will celebrate Holi on March 7, as according to the Marathi calendar the full moon night will begin on the evening of March 6 and will go on till March 7 which is called Phalguni Purnima. And Dhulivandan is celebrated on this day.

West Bengal

The festival is marked as Dol Jatra in the state of Bengal. This time, the celebrations will be held on March 7, Tuesday.

City-wise Holika Dahan Muhurat

Days before Holi, people collect wood and other necessary items for a bonfire. Many people arrange the symbolic pyre for Holika Dahan in the evening. Also known as Holika Deepak, Holika Dahan should be done during Pradosh Kaal, on the Purnimasi Tithi. As per Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi will prevail from 4.17 pm on March 6 to 6.09 pm on March 7. Holika Dahan Muhurta will be from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm.

New Delhi: 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm Mumbai: 6:46 pm to 9:11 pm Kolkata: 5:42 pm to 6:09 pm Chennai: 6:18 pm to 8:43 pm Bengaluru: 6:29 pm to 8:54 pm Hyderabad: 6:24 pm to 8:49 pm Ahmedabad: 6:45 pm to 9:11 pm Jaipur: 6:31 pm to 8:58 pm Gurgaon: 6:25 pm to 8:52 pm Noida: 6:24 pm to 8:51 pm

