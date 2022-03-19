When is Holi Bhai Dooj 2022? Date, Timings and Significance of Bhratri Dwitiya

HOLI BHAI DOOJ 2022: Bhai Dooj is one of the significant festivals in Hindu culture. Just like Raksha Bandhan, this unique day also symbolises the bond of affection between the brother and sister. As the name suggests, this day is observed when the Dwitiya Tithi occurs.

Interestingly, there are two Bhai Dooj celebrated in a year. Particularly, the popular Bhatri Dwitiya (Bhai Dooj) is celebrated in Kartika Maas two days after Deepavali. But, according to the Lunar calendar, the Holi Bhai Dooj festival is observed on the second day i.e. Dwitiya Tithi of Phalguna month, Krishna Paksha. So, depending on ‘Holika Dahan’ day, it might fall either the next day or on the second day after Rangwali Holi.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 date: Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated two days after Holi on March 20, Sunday.

Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 Tithi Timings: Dwitiya Tithi Begins: at 11:35 am on March 19

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: at 10:10 am on March 20

Holi Bhai Dooj: Significance

This delightful occasion is dedicated to the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for the wellbeing of their brothers by performing aarti and applying teeka or tilak on their brother’s forehead.

Like every Hindu festival, Bhai Dooj has a mesmerising background story. According to legends, this ritual is associated with Goddess Yamuna and her brother Lord Yama who were descendants of Lord Sung and Sangya. It is believed that Yamuna often invited Yama to visit her home.

But, as work kept him occupied, Yama used to politely decline her sister’s invitation. However, one day, he surprised her sister Yamuna by visiting her home. It made Yamuna delighted and she welcomed her brother Yama by putting teeka on his forehead and also preparing various delicacies for him. After that Yamuna asked him to bless the brothers with a long life on Bhai Dooj. From that day, this day became significant in Hindu tradition.

