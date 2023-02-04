HOLIKA DAHAN 2023: Holi, one of the most famous festivals in India, is around the corner. The joyous occasion is synonymous with fun, vibrant colours, food and thandai. The festival is all about gathering with loved ones and friends and celebrating the day together.

The first day is called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, and the second day marks Dhuleti or Holi when people play with ‘gulal’ and eat gujiyas and other delicacies. As per the Hindu calendar, Holi usually falls on the full moon night of Phalgun month. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan will be observed on March 7.

Holika Dahan: History and Significance

Holika Dahan is the celebration of good over evil. As per one of the legends in mythology, King Hiranyakashipu received a blessing from Lord Brahma that made him completely invincible. He wanted all to worship him as god. His son Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father.

The king got enraged and asked his sister Holika to kill Prahlad. Holika had the divine blessings that she won’t get burnt in fire. Holika sat in a bonfire with her nephew on her lap, but he escaped the fire alive, while Holika was reduced to ashes.

Holika Dahan day is celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil.

Holika Dahan: Celebrations

Days before the festival, people collect wood and other necessary items for a bonfire. Many people arrange the symbolic pyre for Holika Dahan in the evening. On the eve of Holi, the pyre is lit, and people usually carry out puja rituals and move around the fire in a clockwise direction. Holika Dahan is a community celebration and often celebrated in groups.

Holika Dahan: History and Shubh Muhurat

Also known as Holika Deepak, Holika Dahan should be done during Pradosh Kaal, on the Purnimasi Tithi. If you will be celebrating the day, keep in mind the muhurat and the tithi. As per Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi will prevail from 4.17 pm on March 6 to 6.09 pm on March 7. Holika Dahan Muhurta will be from 06:24 pm to 08:51 pm.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here