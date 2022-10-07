When is Indian Air Force Day 2022? Wishes, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share on 90th Foundation Day of IAF

INDIAN AIR FORCE DAY 2022: Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8. This year, marks the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The day and its observance is a matter of pride for Indians and inspire a patriotic zeal among the citizenry for the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. They defend the nation by securing the Indian airspace, not only in times of cross-border conflict but also conduct rescue operations during natural calamities. The President of India is the Commander-in-chief of the IAF.

Indian Air Force Day: Wishes and Greetings

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions”— Subhas Chandra Bose “I regret I have but one life to give for my country”— Prem Ramachandran “Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail”— Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey We live in a free country because of our real heroes. Happy Air Force Day! Who kept the faith and fought the fight, the glory theirs, the duty ours. Happy Indian Air Force Day! Today we are breathing freely just because we live in a free country. Happy Indian Air Force Day. Real security lies in the prevention of war–and today that hope can come only through adequate preparedness. The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The Soldier is also a citizen. The highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country. Indian Air Force has come a long way and is now the fourth largest air force in the world. Happy Indian Air Force Day! This Indian Air Force Day, let us take inspiration from these superheroes who are always guarding us. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022.

Indian Air Force Day 2022: Celebrations

Like every year before it, the IAF will celebrate the day with air shows that display the prowess of its IAF pilots and IAF jets. The main celebration will happen at Chandigarh Air Force Station. This is a first for the IAF, since last year, the event took place in the National Capital Region (NCR). Air shows will be conducted, including flybys. Passes will be distributed for the air show at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

Indian Air Force Day: History

The IAF, was established on October 8, 1932, by the erstwhile British Empire. It was formed to provide support to the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, especially during World War II against Japan. The IAF was used to attack Japanese bases in Burma to stall the Japanese army’s advance to India. King George VI honoured the contributions of the IAF in 1945 with the prefix “Royal.” This honorary title was dropped in 1950 after India became a republic.

Painting the sky IAF blue! Glimpses from the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Flypast practice for the upcoming Air Force Day celebrations. Watch it LIVE here from 9:00 am onwards on 08 Oct 22. 📸 – AVM PS Karkare, Gp Capt KD Beri pic.twitter.com/8j5uxe6If6 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 6, 2022

The IAF also played important roles during the Congo Crisis (1960-1966) and the Annexation of Goa (1961), the Second Kashmir War (1965), the Bangladesh Liberation War (1971), the Kargil War (1999), and the Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan standoff of 2019.

Indian Air Force Day: Significance

The Indian Air Force Day celebration is a display of strength, bravery and courage of India’s fighter pilots who risk their lives to defend the nation. It is also a display of India’s military might to the world, particularly to its neighbouring countries.

