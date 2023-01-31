INDIAN COAST GUARD DAY 2023: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day is marked on February 1 across the country in honour of the organisation for securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of the country. This year, India will be celebrating the 47th Indian Coast Guard Day. The Indian Coast Guard, which comes under the Defence Ministry, has a committed and proficient group of officials and staff.

A coast guard holds the responsibilities of organising rescue operations, volunteering, searching, preventing smuggling through maritime routes, and guarding the borders of our country. The coast guard works in close cooperation with the Indian Navy, the Department of Revenue (Customs), the Department of Fisheries, the Central Armed Police Forces, and the State Police Services.

Indian Coast Guard Day: History

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day was enacted or passed by the Parliament of India on August 18, 1978, few months after the temporary or short-term Indian Coast Guard was established. It was recognised to prevent sea-borne smuggling of goods that hampered the country’s domestic economy. The ICG has saved more than 10,000 lives and detained approximately 14,000 miscreants, since its formation.

The Indian shore connects nine states which are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal and two association regions that are Daman and Diu and Puducherry.

Indian Coast Guard Day: Significance

One of the primary responsibilities of the Indian Coast Guard is defending the coasts and forestalling criminal operations, especially in the prevention of smuggling through maritime routes. They also protect and assist fishermen and mariners at sea.

The work of the Indian Coast Guard differs for multiple fields, as this organisation works in multi-missions. The guard in this profession is allotted different regions. The North-West region is located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the East region is situated in Chennai, and the North East region is in Kolkata and Andaman and Nicobar regions.

Who heads the ICG?

The Indian Coast Guard is headed by a Director General. He works from headquarters in the national capital - New Delhi. The current Director-General is Virender Singh Pathania, who assumed the office after Krishnaswamy Natarajan retired.

