When is Kick Day 2023? Date, Significance and How to Celebrate 2nd Day of Anti-Valentine's Week

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 06:15 IST

Anti-valentine’s Week 2023: On Kick Day 2023, ‘kick’ those gifts away along with your negative feelings. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Anti-valentine’s Week 2023: Kick Day is observed in order to get rid of the gifts that your former partner had given you in a relationship

ANTI-VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: February is often regarded as the month of love. Lovers all over the world are ecstatic to celebrate Valentine’s Week with their partners. Couples celebrate the different days of Valentine’s Week, from Rose Day to Kiss Day, with their special someone. As the week comes to an end with Valentine’s Day on February 14, many people wonder what happens to those who don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. Maybe they are single or have recently split from their partners. For these people, right after Valentine’s Day comes Anti-Valentine’s Week.

When is Kick Day celebrated?

Anti-Valentine’s week begins with Slap Day on February 15 and ends on February 21 with Breakup Day. Kick Day is the second day this week and is marked on February 16.

What is Kick Day?

Every day of Anti-Valentine’s Week has a message about how to get over your past relationship. While the name suggests being violent, it is not about literally kicking anyone. Do not use this opportunity to harm others let alone strangers.

Kick Day is observed in order to get rid of the gifts that your former partner had given you in a relationship. While these gifts could have once meant a lot to you, keeping these items can often open up old wounds and memories. That’s why on Kick Day you ‘kick’ those gifts away along with your negative feelings.

How to Celebrate Kick Day?

Meet up with friends, spend time with family and use Kick Day to get rid of all the items that you’re holding onto from your bad relationship. You can also use this day to start on a journey of improving yourself by ‘kicking’ a bad habit. The day is meant to encourage people to ‘kick’ everything that is toxic to them, feelings, people, habits or items, and start anew.

