KUMBHA SANKRANTI 2023: Sankranti marks the periodic movement of the sun from one zodiac sign to the other one. Since there are 12 zodiac signs, there happen to be 12 auspicious Sankranti every year. Off which, the eleventh one is known as the Kumbha Sankranti. It falls in the month of Magha of the Hindu calendar and marks the movement of the sun from Makara Rashi to the Kumbha. This year it falls on Monday, February 13. Here’s everything that you need to know about the history and significance of the festival.

Kumbha Sankranti Date and Shubh Muhurata

Kumbha Sankranti Date: February 13, 2023

February 13, 2023 Kumbha Sankranti Punya Kala: 7.02 am to 9.57 am, total duration: 2 hours 55 mins

7.02 am to 9.57 am, total duration: 2 hours 55 mins Kumbha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 8.5 am to 9.57 am, total duration: 1 hour 51 mins

8.5 am to 9.57 am, total duration: 1 hour 51 mins Kumbha Sankranti Shubh Moment: 9.57 am

Kumbha Sankranti Legend

Kumba Sankranti is closely associated with the episode of Samudra Manthan which is elaborated in the Vishnu Purana. The episode details how sage Durvasa cursed Lord Indra and all the other devas to be deprived of their strength, fortune, and energy.

Post this, the devas were defeated in the battle against asura led by Bali, who took over the ruling of three worlds. It is believed that defeated devas took help from Lord Vishnu whose diplomatic guidance led them to churn out the nectar of immortality.

According to the belief, holy mount Mandara was uprooted to be used as a churning rod and snake Vasuki was used as a rope. The churning led to the emergence of multiple things including poison but at the very end also emerged the elixir of life.

It is believed that the devas hid the nectar of immortality in four places, wherever it dropped on earth are considered the most sacred spots, which also gave rise to the celebration of the holy Kumbh Mela.

Which are the sacred spots where Kumbha Mela is celebrated?

Haridwar in Uttarakhand

Godavari in Nashik

Kshipra in Ujjain

Prayag in Allahabad

Kumbha Sankranti ritual

On this day, taking a dip in the holy Ganga is considered to be a good omen. It is said to wash away all the sins of humans and lend them great power to ward off evil. Devotees visit nearby temples and also observe fast to mark the auspicious day.

