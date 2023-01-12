When is Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu 2023? Date, History and Significance

LOHRI, MAKAR SANKRANTI, UTTARAYAN, BIHU AND PONGAL 2023: The commencement of the Indian harvesting festivals is just around the corner. Though the occasions hold a close resemblance with each other, the festival is referred to by different names in different communities. Each of them has a unique significance added to it. While some seek blessings from Lord Surya, many pray to Lord Agni. The ceremonial rituals are also different across vivid groups.

Here’s taking a quick look at what are the different harvesting festivals called along with their date and significance.

Lohri

Lohri is mainly celebrated in Punjab and the Sikh community and the auspicious festival marks the traditional end of the winter season. To mark the occasion, people light bonfires outside their houses and pour grains like puffed rice, popcorn, and other things in order to show gratitude and seek blessing from god.

People wear traditional clothes and sing and dance to folk music to celebrate the festival. It is said that the festival honours the courage and strength of a dacoit name Dulla, who existed during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar and would rob the rich and give it back to the poor. This year, Lohri falls on Saturday, January 14.

Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti, the festival of kites, is celebrated to mark the inaugural of the harvest season. It is believed that the Pandavas celebrated Makar Sankranti during their exile. To celebrate the festival, people worship the goddess Sankranti and pray to the sun for providing them with life and vitality. The festival will be celebrated on January 15, this year.

Pongal

Pongal is a four-day-long harvesting festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in South India. On this day, devotees seek blessing from the Sun for better yield and agricultural production. The first day is marked as Bhogi Pongal known for worshipping Indra Dev, the second day is celebrated as Surya Pongal, and the third and fourth as Mattu Pongal and Kannam Pongal respectively. This year the festival will be observed between January 15 to January 18.

Uttarayan

The Gujarati community addresses Makar Sankranti as Uttarayan, a significant festival that lasts for two days. While the first day is known as Uttarayan, the next day is marked as Vasi Uttarayan. Flying kites and seeking blessing from Lord Surya is done to celebrate the festival. This year, it falls on January 15.

Bihu

Bihu also known as Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is a harvesting festival celebrated in North-East India and Assam. To celebrate the festival, a ceremonial bonfire is lit outside houses to offer prayers to the god of fire. This community festival falls on January 15, this year.

