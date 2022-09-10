When is Mahalaya 2022? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, and Significance

The last day of Pitru Paksha or Pitripaksha (a 16-day long period devoted to ancestors) in the month of Ashwina is known as Mahalaya. This day is observed on Amavasya, which marks the end of Krishna paksha. Hindus believe that every year on this day Goddess Durga arrives on Earth. Moreover, this religiously significant day marks the start of the 10-day annual Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. Mahalaya also referred to as Sarva Pitra Amavasya, is being celebrated on September 25 this year.

Mahalaya 2022: Rituals

The last day of Pitripaksha is dedicated to the deceased members of a family. People perform tarpan, a ritual in which an offering is made to the ancestors. The way is performed only after taking a dip in the Ganga or any other holy river body.

For the residents of West Bengal, Mahalaya holds particular importance. People wake up before sunrise and make all the preparations to welcome Goddess Durga into their homes. On Mahalaya, people even prefer listening to the Mahishasuramardini composition.

Mahalaya 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Brahma Muhurat begins from 4:35 AM to 5:23 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat begins from 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat to arrive are 6:02 PM to 6:26 PM and the timings for Vijaya Muhurat to appear are 2:13 PM to 3:01 PM.

Mahalaya 2022: Significance

Besides paying homage to ancestors, the day is commemorated to highlight the power of truth and courage and the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Durga was created by the powers of all supreme deities to kill a demon named Mahishasura who is said to have caused destruction on Earth.

