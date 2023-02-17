When is Mahashivratri 2023? Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muharat, Mantra and Legend

MAHASHIVRATRI 2023: Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is celebrated with grand festivities across India. Devotees keep fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings. It is believed that keeping fast and worshipping Lord Shiva only for one day on Mahashivaratri will bestow you with blessings for a lifetime.

As per the Hindu calendar, Mahashivratri falls on chaturdashi tithi or the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Phalguna, which corresponds to the months of February and March on the Gregorian calendar.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2023 Celebrations at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre: Tickets Price, When and Where to Watch Online on February 18?

This year Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Saturday, February 18. According to the panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 8.2 pm on February 18 and end at 4.18 pm on February 19. Here’s a look at shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and rituals of the day.

Mahashivaratri Shubh Muhurat

Ratri first prahar puja time: 6.13 pm to 9.24 pm, February 18

Ratri second prahar puja time: 9.24 pm on February 18 to 12.35 am, February 19

Ratri third prahar puja time: 12.35 am to 3.46 am on February 19

Ratri fourth prahar puja time: 3.46 am to 6.56 am on February 19

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12.09 am to 1 am, February 19

Mahashivratri Parana Time: 6.56 am to 3.24 pm, February 19

Mahashivratri Mantras

Om Namah Shivaya॥

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanat Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥ Karpur Gauram Karunavataram, Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram | Sada Vasantam Hridayaaravinde, Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami Om Tatpurushaay Vidmahe Mahadevaay Dheemahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat.

Mahashivratri Puja Rituals

Mahashivratri rituals include keeping fast throughout the day, worshipping of Lord Shiva and an all-night vigil lighting the lamp at temple. On this day devotees perform ‘abhishek’ of Lord Shiva with milk, curd, ghee, honey and water. Sweets, fruits, flowers and bael leaves are also offered to Lord Shiva. Many devotees keep a strict fast for the entire day. Grand festivities including community fairs, processions of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in palanquins, jagaran or religious gathering and chanting of mantras have become essential parts of the celebration.

Mahashivratri Legend

There are many mythological tales associated with Mahashivratri. It is believed that the festival marks the holy marriage anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Another prevalent belief is that on the auspicious night of Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Shivlinga for the first time.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here