When is Narasimha Jayanti 2022? Date, Significance, Puja Muhurat, Fasting Rules and Rituals

Narasimha Jayanti is said to be one of the prominent Hindu festivals which is celebrated to mark the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Narasimha is made of two Sanskrit words which reveal the story of the incarnation of the lord. ‘Nara’ means man and ‘Simha’ means lion which describes the half human half lion avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Every year, Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. The day is also called Narasimha Chaturdashi. This year, Narsimha Jayanti is falling on May 14.

Let’s look at the significance, puja muhurat, time, fasting rules and rituals to be followed on the auspicious day of Narasimha Jayanti.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Significance

According to the Hindu religion, Prahlad was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. He used to pray to the Lord day and night which was not liked by his father, King Hiranyakashipu. He made several attempts to kill Prahlad but never succeeded in his intentions.

To protect Prahlad and to end the evil power, Lord Vishnu appeared in half lion and half human body and killed the tyrannical Hiranyakashipu to mark the win of good over evil. According to the scriptures, it is believed that Lord Vishnu turned Lord Narsimha during the sunset on Vaishakha Chaturdashi which is why the Puja is done during the same time. The day also signifies the following Dharma and doing good deeds.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Date and Time

According to the Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 03:23 pm on May 14, Saturday and will be in effect till 12:46 pm on May 15, Sunday. Narasimha Jayanti will be observed on May 14.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Puja Muhurta

Lord Narasimha is, generally, worshipped in the evening as it is believed that Lord Vishnu took the avatar in the evening time. This year, the auspicious timings to worship Lord Narasimha is from 04:22 pm to 07:04 pm on May 14.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Fasting Rules

Many Hindu devotees keep a day-long fast on the day of Narasimha Jayanti. Devotees should wake up early during the Brahma muhurta and wear new clothes after taking a bath. Then, they should keep a fast on this day starting from sunrise until the next day’s sunrise. During the fasting period, devotees can have one meal in the day that must exclude any kind of cereals or grains. It is said that by keeping a fast on Narasimha Jayanti people get relieved of all problems and sins.

Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Rituals

Devotees should perform a special puja by placing a picture of Lord Narasimha and Goddess Laxmi. They should offer flowers, sweets, kumkum, Kesar, and coconut to the lord and recite the Narasimha mantra using a rudraksha mala to please God. One should detain themselves from doing any wrong deeds on the day as the fruit is given in the afterlife.

