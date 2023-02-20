PHULERA DOOJ 2023: One of the iconic festivals celebrated in the northern states of India is Phulera Dooj. It is an important festival that is observed with fervour in honour of Lord Krishna. This festival is observed on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya in the month of Phagun, as per the Hindu calendar. The word Phulera is derived from the Hindi word ‘Phool’ meaning flowers. On this holy day, people celebrate with flowers. The vibrant colours are considered to be a symbol of happiness.

ALSO READ: When is Holi 2023? Date, History, Significance, Story and How to Celebrate the Festival of Colours?

Phulera Dooj falls between the celebrations of Vasant Panchami and Holi. The majority of the rituals of this festival have a close resemblance to that of Holi. Due to its timing, a special darshan is organized in Krishna Temples, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, depicting the Lord preparing for the upcoming festival of colours. Special rituals are observed in these temples on this auspicious day, and the idol of Krishna is smeared with colours as well.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Phulera Dooj is on February 21, 2023. The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 09:04 AM on February 21 and end at 05:57 AM on February 22, 2023.

ALSO READ: When is Holika Dahan 2023? Date, Time, History, Significance, Muhurat and All You Need to Know

Significance of Phulera Dooj

As per Hindu mythology, Phulera Dooj is an auspicious day that is free from all defects or Dosha. Hence, any propitious event like marriage will not need any muhurat for this particular day. If one is planning to start a new venture, this day is apt for it. Phulera Dooj symbolizes Lord Krishna fully embracing the spirit of the Holi festival and preparing for the five-day event that will begin on Rangbharani Ekadashi and commence on Phalgun Purnima.

Rituals

On this day, people beautifully adorn the idols of Lord Krishna in their homes. There is a ritual of playing Holi with flowers with their deity. In temples of Lord Krishna, especially in Braj region, special events are organised on this special day. The temples are adorned with variety of flowers. The idol of Lord Krishna is decorated with flowers as well. A piece of cloth with gulal is tied on the waist of the idol signifying him getting ready for Holi. Special bhog is prepared for the deity on this day. After the bhog is offered to Lord Krishna, it is distributed as prasad among the devotees. Many devotees participate in the events held at the temple which includes singing bhajans in praise of the Lord. The priest sprinkles gulaal on devotees. In some regions, special rangolis using flowers are made in front of the entrance of homes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here