When is Poila Baisakh 2022? Date, History and Significance About Bengali New Year

Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh is the first day in the month of Baisakh, which is the first month according to the Bengali calendar. Poila Baisakh is also known as Bangla Noboborsho. The day marks the Bengali New Year and is celebrated by people in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. The festival is also celebrated with great joy and fervour in Bangladesh.

Poila Baisakh 2022 Date

The date for Poila Baisakh is usually celebrated between the 14th and 15th of April and varies each year. This year, Poila Baisakh will be celebrated on the 15th of April. However, in Bangladesh, the festival is celebrated every year on the 14th of April, to make it in line with the Gregorian calendar.

The festival of Poila Baisakh marks the onset of the spring season.

Poila Baisakh: History

Some people believe that it was during the time of emperor Akbar that the Bengali calendar was introduced. The emperor asked royal astronomer Fathullah Shirazi to create a new calendar combining the solar Hindu calendar and lunar Islamic calendar.

However, the Hindu community in Rural Bengal attribute the calendar to emperor Vikramaditya’s reign.

Poila Baisakh: Significance

Poila Baisakh marks the beginning of a New Year for the Bengalis. The day is also significant for those who run businesses. For business and shop owners, Poila Baisakh marks the beginning of a new financial year. The owners then open a new ledger book on the occasion of Poila Baisakh.

Poila Baisakh celebrations

Fairs are organised in the city and people buy new clothes. They greet each other with Shubh Noboborsho, which translates to Happy New Year. People prepare delectable meals and enjoy them with their families and they also decorate their houses. People offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

