When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Date, Muhurat, Significance and How to Celebrate Rakhi

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious festivals dedicated to the bond between sister and brother. On this day, sisters tie a holy thread on the wrist of their brothers and celebrate the bond of affection and respect with them. This festival is celebrated in the Hindu community across the country with zeal and enthusiasm. Raksha Bandhan is also popularly known as Rakhi.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Wishes, Messages, Images, Photos, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

The festival falls on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This year, the day will be celebrated on two dates i.e. August 11 and 12.

Shubh Muhurat for Raksha Bandhan 2022:

Purnima Tithi Begins: Thursday, August 11 at 10:38 am Purnima Tithi ends: Friday, August 12 at 07:05 am Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Begin: Thursday, August 11 at 10:38 am Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Ends: Thursday, August 11 at 08:51 pm Raksha Bandhan Auspicious Time: Thursday, August 11 at 08:51 pm to 09:12 pm

History and Significance:

The name Raksha Bandhan is derived from Sanskrit which means the bond of protection. This day is dedicated to the sibling’s bond and represents the symbol of duty and love between them. The history of Raksha Bandhan is linked to Mahabharata. It is believed that once Draupadi tied a strip of cloth to stop the bleeding hand of Lord Krishna. In turn, she was rewarded with divine protection by Krishna.

It is also said that Lord Yama (the god of death), blessed his sister and promised that all sisters who will tie Rakhi on Shravana Purnima would have his blessings.

How to celebrate Rakhi:

To celebrate the Rakhi ritual, a sister should first do the aarti and put a tilak on her brother’s forehead and then tie the rakhi. She then gives sweets to her brother. To celebrate the love and care, the brother gives a gift to her sisters.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here