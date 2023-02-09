When is Teddy Day 2023? Date, History, Significance and Different Ways to Gift a Teddy

HAPPY TEDDY DAY 2023: Valentine’s Day 2023 is just around the corner and the celebrations have already begun. Each day of Valentine’s Week has its own name and associated romantic gestures and one of them is Teddy Day. On this day, people gift their loved ones a cuddly teddy bear. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to show your affection. Teddy bears are one of the most popular soft toys, which may explain why there is a special day dedicated to them during Valentine’s week. From gift ideas to why it is celebrated here’s everything you need to know about Teddy Day

When is Teddy Day?

The fourth day of Valentine’s Week, Teddy Day, is celebrated on February 10. It is followed by Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally Valentine’s Day.

Why is Teddy Day Celebrated?

Teddy bear soft toys have long been a popular gifting option because they are cute, cuddly, and comforting. They are a perfect representation of the love and care between people in a relationship. A teddy bear can be given as a gift to a loved one to remind them how much you care about them. Teddy bears are also a symbol for warmth and security.

Teddy Day was first popularised in the West, but it has since expanded to other countries, including India. Valentine’s Day is a day when lovers express their love for one another by giving teddy bears, writing one another love messages, or making charming compliments. Some couples may plan special date nights or spend time together to show their love and affection.

Different ways to gift a teddy

Teddy In A Box

A teddy in a closed box, wrapped in lovely paper will make anyone happy. This surprise will bring a smile to your special person’s face. Teddy bouquet

Going beyond the usual ideas is not harmful to anyone. Choose little teddies and arrange them in a bouquet. This would be a unique and imaginative method to communicate your emotions. Jumbo size Teddy

If a usual size bear isn’t enough to express your feelings, consider a jumbo-sized bear instead. Teddy Cake

You could also gif a teddy shape cake to the special person in your life

What Comes After Teddy Day?

Promise Day is observed on the fifth day of Valentine’s or love week. On this day, couples make a commitment to stay together through every stage of their lives.

