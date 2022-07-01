When is the Right Time For Children to Get Their Rooms?

In India, it is quite common for parents to sleep with their children until they are as old as 14-15. There are many reasons — from the lack of space, and electric bills, to parents unable to detach themselves from their children. Having said that, it is also important for parents to keep in mind their children’s needs. A growing child needs to get used to being on their own, to build a foundation of independence.

Many parents also choose to sleep with their children since it allows them to look after their babies at night. Experts also advise parents to give their kids their rooms from an early age. So, when is the right time to give your child a separate room?

Babies up to 3 months old can sleep with their parents or on a close enough cradle. This makes it easy for parents to react in case of any emergency. Up to a six-month-old baby should be put in a crib at night. Another room should be prepared when the baby turns 7 months old. This might cause you a lot of trips to that room during the night when the baby starts to cry, but it will be vital for the baby in a few years.

While the baby should get their room from month 7, it is also important to take care of their needs as sometimes different rooms can cause you to lose sight of your baby’s cries. If needed, install a camera in your baby’s room that connects directly to your mobile.

Separation anxiety in toddlers is quite natural. Don’t expect your child to suddenly become content with sleeping alone in their bed. Take baby steps. You may first sit in their bed until they fall asleep. Later on, transition to sitting in a chair while they sleep. You may even allow them to sleep on your bed for a short period, such as 15-20 minutes, before forcing them to sleep in their bed.

