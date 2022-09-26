CHANGE LANGUAGE
When is World Contraception Day 2022? History, Significance and Celebration
1-MIN READ

When is World Contraception Day 2022? History, Significance and Celebration

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 07:10 IST

World Contraception Day emphasises better knowledge and information about safe and protected sex. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

World Contraception Day underlines the need for better family planning which can indirectly also help families to lift themselves out of poverty

WORLD CONTRACEPTION DAY 2022: World Contraception Day is marked on September 26 with a focus on creating awareness about contraceptive knowledge and family planning. It is a global campaign held annually to shed light on birth control methods by asserting the importance of reproductive health. It further emphasises better knowledge and information about safe and protected sex.

For a developing nation like India, which is also the second most populous country, World Contraception Day becomes an important event to highlight the need for population control. The day underlines the need for better family planning which can indirectly also help families to lift themselves out of poverty.

World Contraception Day: History

The first-ever World Contraception Day was observed on September 26 in 2007. On that day, 10 international family planning organizations pushed forward the idea of using contraceptives to enable a planned decision about starting a family, leading to the hope that every pregnancy becomes wanted. The day is now supported by a coalition of about 15 international NGOs, medical and scientific communities, and governmental organizations for imparting the right knowledge about sexual and reproductive health.

World Contraception Day: Significance

According to the World Health Organisation, the significance of World Contraception Day is captured in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It aims, “By 2030, ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including family planning, information and education, and the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and programs.”

How is World Contraception Day celebrated?

It is marked by the creation of effective online and offline campaigns to decipher the main goal and make it reach millions of people. Events that discuss maternal mortality, Unintended pregnancy, lack of contraceptives, family planning, and more are also organized.

