When is World Wildlife Day 2023? Date, Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2023: The United Nations General Assembly has designated March 3 as World Wildlife Day. This global event is marked annually to celebrate and promote awareness of the planet’s wild fauna and flora. The date also marks the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973. CITES aims to prevent international trade from threatening species’ survival.

The resolution was first made at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES in Bangkok in 2013 and was sponsored by the Kingdom of Thailand. Here is everything you need to know about this day:

World Wildlife Day 2023: Theme

The United Nations official website shared that this year World Wildlife Day will be celebrated under the theme “Partnerships for wildlife conservation". It will be marked to honour the people who are making a difference. United Nations also shared, “Partnerships operate on a large scale or involve a few children or a school. For some, it could be organizing a school sale to benefit a conservation group, for others, it could be posting photographs online to raise awareness of endangered species. All of them are equally valid.

“This upcoming year, the UN celebrates a special partnership: the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).”

World Wildlife Day: History

In 1973, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted. Its aim was to ensure that international trade does not threaten the survival of wild fauna and flora species.

On March 16, 2013, the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES (CoP16) was held in Bangkok. It was during this meeting that the Kingdom of Thailand sponsored a resolution. This resolution designates March 3 as World Wildlife Day.

On December 20, 2013, the Sixty-eighth session of the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed March 3 as World Wildlife Day. It was to be marked to celebrate and raise awareness of the planet’s wild fauna and flora. This date coincides with the day CITES was adopted in 1973.

The Secretariat of CITES, along with other relevant United Nations organizations, is responsible for facilitating the implementation of World Wildlife Day.

CITES, with 183 member states, remains one of the world’s most powerful tools for biodiversity conservation by regulating the trade in wild fauna and flora.

World Wildlife Day: Significance

World Wildlife Day is marked to celebrate and raises awareness of the world’s diverse wild fauna and flora. This day is an opportunity to highlight the importance of wildlife and their habitats. It is also a day of global significance to promote the need for their protection and conservation. Each year, the United Nations carefully select a theme to draw attention to specific challenges faced by wildlife populations and ecosystems.

The day holds significance as it coincides with the adoption of CITES, an international agreement that aims to prevent the trade of endangered species from threatening their survival. World Wildlife Day is a reminder that the conservation of biodiversity is crucial for the survival of all species, including humans.

World Wildlife Day: Quotes

If we can teach people about wildlife, they will be touched. Share my wildlife with me. Because humans want to save things that they love. — Steve Irwin The only good cage is an empty cage. — Lawrence Anthony Wild animals are less wild and more human than many humans of this world. — Munia Khan Making a difference to the welfare of Animals doesn’t require a massive effort; it requires small actions that can make a significant impact. — Paul Oxton Wildlife in the world can only be protected by the love of compassionate hearts in the world! — Mehmet Murat ildan The continued existence of wildlife and wilderness is important to the quality of life of humans. — Jim Fowler Our task must be to free ourselves by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty. — Albert Einstein One touch of nature makes the whole world kin. — William Shakespeare Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land. — Aldo Leopold The purpose of conservation: The greatest good to the greatest number of people for the longest time. — Gifford Pinchot

