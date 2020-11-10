News18 Logo

lifestyle

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»Lifestyle
1-MIN READ

When Janhvi Kapoor 'Pretended to Live in the 1950s'

credits - Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

credits - Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor went back in time for a day, to fantasise living in the fifties. Janhvi posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting vintage ensembles, make-up, hair and jewellery.

She did mention she enjoyed it. "Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed," Janhvi captioned the pictures, which currently has over 95K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Janhvi recently engaged in some sibling revelry with sister Khushi in an Instagram post she had shared. The image she posted had Janhvi hugging Khushi from behind, even as her younger sister looks at the camera and smiles.

View this post on Instagram

It’s ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

The actress, who was recently seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will next be seen in films such as RoohiAfza Takht and Dostana 2.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...