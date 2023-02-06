When Jennifer Lopez’s Versace Grammys Dress Inspired Google Image Search

The 65th annual Grammy Awards recently concluded with many stars taking home their awards. However, not just for its prestigious awards, the event is also known to serve as one of the greatest fashion moments in history. We are referring to the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony in 2000, where Jennifer Lopez showed up wearing the renowned sheer green dress by Donatella Versace. She did not just make a fashion statement but also transformed the way Google search functioned decades ago.

When Jennifer Lopez and Sean Love Combs attended the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000, they produced a moment in pop culture that is still relevant today. The singer strolled the red carpet in a translucent Versace dress with an emerald, blue, and palm leaf motif. JLo’s palm-printed Versace gown had a neckline that reached past her navel, sheer full sleeves, sparkling green gem decorations on the shoulders and front, a complete leg-baring split along the front, a sheer skirt, and a long floor-sweeping trail.

Jennifer Lopez herself commented during an interview with Vogue Magazine, “The dress was provocative enough, I guess, to make people really interested. When it blew open, everybody was like, ‘What’s going to happen next?’ Nothing. It’s all taped down."

It became the most popular search on Google at the time, which led to the creation of Google Image Search in 2001. c Prior to Google Image Search, any search result would only have text and website links. The infamous Versace gown revealed a gap in the search engine’s product, and therefore the new feature was launched.

Versace also created a new iteration of the iconic dress for its Spring-Summer 2020 runway presentation at Milan Fashion Week to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Grammy moment, and Jennifer Lopez wore it to conclude the show.

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance and wowed the crowd in a stunning Gucci gown. The Shotgun Wedding actress showed up to hand over the award for best pop vocal album, which went to Harry Styles. Her stylist, Rob Zangardi, shared a photo of her wearing a dramatic Gucci ensemble on Instagram.

Her ruffled, deep blue gown featured a dramatic train, a thigh-high slit, and fringed rhinestones. She completed her ensemble with silver heels and Bulgari jewellery to bring the sparkles together.

