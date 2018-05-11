When Kanye West Was an Intern at Fendi

Rapper Kanye West once interned at the brand Fendi with designer Virgil Abloh.West and Abloh wanted to learn more about the fashion industry before they landed their big breaks as renowned designers and founders of Yeezy and Off-White respectively. But the "Ultralight Beam" singer said that they didn't do much when they interned at the Italian fashion house in 2009, reports femalefirst.co.uk."We interned at Fendi but we ain't do s**t. We ain't get to do nothing. We were just happy to have a key card. We were doing JPEGs in Japan, we were making photoshop so much and not making clothes, we started joking about the JPEGs," West said on 'The Breakfast Club's' radio show."We couldn't figure out how to actually make the clothes, so we'd just do it in photoshop. And Virgil became the fastest photoshop artist that I have ever met in my life," he added.However, West, who even had the Fendi logo shaved onto his head, says he enjoyed the idea of walking to work every day and standing by the coffee machines."Every day, going to work, walking to work, getting cappuccinos," he said.