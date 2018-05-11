English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Kanye West Was an Intern at Fendi
Kanye West, who even had the Fendi logo shaved onto his head, says he enjoyed the idea of walking to work every day and standing by the coffee machines.
A file photo of Kanye West.
Rapper Kanye West once interned at the brand Fendi with designer Virgil Abloh.
West and Abloh wanted to learn more about the fashion industry before they landed their big breaks as renowned designers and founders of Yeezy and Off-White respectively. But the "Ultralight Beam" singer said that they didn't do much when they interned at the Italian fashion house in 2009, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"We interned at Fendi but we ain't do s**t. We ain't get to do nothing. We were just happy to have a key card. We were doing JPEGs in Japan, we were making photoshop so much and not making clothes, we started joking about the JPEGs," West said on 'The Breakfast Club's' radio show.
"We couldn't figure out how to actually make the clothes, so we'd just do it in photoshop. And Virgil became the fastest photoshop artist that I have ever met in my life," he added.
However, West, who even had the Fendi logo shaved onto his head, says he enjoyed the idea of walking to work every day and standing by the coffee machines.
"Every day, going to work, walking to work, getting cappuccinos," he said.
Also Watch
West and Abloh wanted to learn more about the fashion industry before they landed their big breaks as renowned designers and founders of Yeezy and Off-White respectively. But the "Ultralight Beam" singer said that they didn't do much when they interned at the Italian fashion house in 2009, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"We interned at Fendi but we ain't do s**t. We ain't get to do nothing. We were just happy to have a key card. We were doing JPEGs in Japan, we were making photoshop so much and not making clothes, we started joking about the JPEGs," West said on 'The Breakfast Club's' radio show.
"We couldn't figure out how to actually make the clothes, so we'd just do it in photoshop. And Virgil became the fastest photoshop artist that I have ever met in my life," he added.
However, West, who even had the Fendi logo shaved onto his head, says he enjoyed the idea of walking to work every day and standing by the coffee machines.
"Every day, going to work, walking to work, getting cappuccinos," he said.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Deepika Padukone Wear a Manish Malhotra or Zuhair Murad Gown at Cannes Red Carpet? Find Out
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500