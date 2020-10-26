When Kapoors Joined Bhatts for Soni Razdan's Birthday Party, See Pics

Actress Soni Razdan turned a year older on Sunday. Loving daughters Shaheen and Alia organised a birthday party for their mommy dearest on the occasion. The guest list included Alia’s beau Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his niece Samara Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor. The family joined the celebrations at the Bhatt house.

A selfie from the occasion has been shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story. In the photo, Soni Razdan is seem sandwiched between Ranbir and Shaheen, while Alia can be seen posing with Neetu. Riddhima and Samara are also seen in the happy photo.

Alia also took to Instagram to extend birthday greeting to her mother. She shared a snap in which she can be seen posing with her mom. Both of them look happy as well as stunning in the snap. It can be seen that Alia is clad in an off-shoulder peach dress, while the birthday girl is seen wearing a white outfit. The two of them are sitting and hugging each other.

Captioning the love-filled snap, she wrote, "They say – when you're looking at your mother you're looking at the purest love you'll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much." Shaheen shared a throwback and wrote "Happy Birthday to the moral, emotional and geographical centre of our family. I love you (sic).”

Have a look at the post here.

Commenting on Alia’s love filled post Soni said, “Love you my @aliaabhatt thanks for the best day ever. Could not have asked for more (sic).”

In another post, Alia has shared a selfie with Shaheen from the celebrations. The post is an appreciation for both of them for pulling off a successful event. On a witty note, she wrote, “Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper.”

On the work front, lovebirds Alia and Ranbir will feature in Brahmastra -Part I, which will release sometime in 2021.